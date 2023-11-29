Most Women Are Not Confident They Can Afford Retirement — 4 Steps To Boost Savings Now

A recent study conducted by GOBankingRates found that just 19% of women feel confident that they can afford retirement. That was in contrast to 28% of men who felt the same.

About 30% of the women in this survey had nothing saved for retirement, while 27% thought they could survive with less than $250,000.

So why aren’t women prepared for retirement? And what can they do about it?

Reasons Women Feel They Can’t Retire

There is a new definition of retirement, said Wanda Bowman, financial director at Fortune 29 and author of “The Financial Glow Up.”

“People are pushing back their retirement because of the poor and worsening economy over the past two years,” Bowman said.

She said those who are retired seem to be coping, but she suspects it’s because they’ve had to redefine what retirement looks like.

Too Much Student Loan Debt

“Nearly two-thirds of the outstanding student loan debt is held by women,” said Patricia Roberts, author of “Route 529: A Parent’s Guide to Saving for College and Career Training with 529 Plans.”

Women tend to borrow more for their education than men and have a more challenging time paying it off because of the gender pay gap. According to statistics from the Education Data Initiative, the average student debt for women in the U.S. is $31,726, while their average wage leaving college is $35,338.

Health Complications

While most people focus on the financial side of retirement, it’s also essential to focus on health. Being in poor health is costly as you age.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) termed as “avoidable mortality” 1.9 million of the 3 million premature deaths in 2019.

Without practicing preventative care leading up to retirement, your finances can be wrecked by significant surgery, disease or expensive prescriptions.

False Sense of Financial Health

About a quarter of women in the GOBankingRates survey plan to use only Social Security to fund their retirement. The problem with that? The average person on Social Security gets a monthly payment of $1,844, and the average rent is nearly $1,400, according to Apartment List.

Women’s Social Security benefits also can take a hit due to the wage gap. A lower earning potential lowers the average amount of benefits women qualify for.

How Women Can Boost Their Savings

It’s not all doom and gloom. There are ways women can catch up on their retirement savings.

Properly Plan With a Financial Advisor

Your first step to handling a potential retirement crisis is getting your financial house in order with an actual number.

“For proper planning, working with a financial advisor or retirement planner is important to develop a comprehensive retirement plan that considers your circumstances and goals,” Bowman said.

Proper planning also means being realistic in all aspects of your life. If you plan on retiring with a partner, your living expenses may be lower than if you’re retiring alone. A financial planner can work with you to decide how much you’ll need and how you can get there via retirement accounts offered by your employer and other investment opportunities.

Take Care of Debt

As Roberts mentioned, student debt is one of the most challenging obstacles when saving for retirement and other financial goals. Don’t hesitate to tap into your employer to boost your retirement savings, she said.

“Through Jan. 1, 2026, for instance, employers can offer up to $5,250 a year in tax-free student loan repayment assistance per employee,” she said. “In addition to these payments being free of income and payroll tax, employers can take a business tax deduction for the expense. Thus, it’s a win for employees and a win for employers as well.”

Starting in 2024, employers also can match employees’ student loan payments by making retirement contributions — thanks to SECURE Act 2.0 provisions.

Additional Streams for Retirement

Another way to set up a more stable retirement is to create a business or another lucrative passive income stream.

“Studies show that people are choosing to work longer, either because they want to or need to, and are using retirement as an opportunity to transition to a new career or pursue other interests,” Bowman said.

Many people are also opting to work part time as a way to subsidize their retirement income. While this may cause your financial adviser to adjust your retirement strategies, it will be a positive adjustment, not a negative one.

Outside of working part time, you could start your own business. Some ideas with little to no start-up costs include writing an e-book, renting out an empty room or garage or participating in short-term investments, such as CDs and bonds.

Take Care of Your Health

Now is the time to start a preventive care schedule if you haven’t already. First, schedule all preventive care appointments you need for your age, including your eyes and dental.

Preventive care is included in most insurance plans. It can catch cancer or another disease in the early stages. The Centers for Disease Control also suggests keeping an eye on your diet, staying active and getting enough sleep to prevent future doctor bills.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most Women Are Not Confident They Can Afford Retirement — 4 Steps To Boost Savings Now

