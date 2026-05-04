Is Most-Watched Stock KB Home (KBH) Worth Betting on Now?

KB Home (KBH) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term.

Shares of this homebuilder have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. The Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry, to which KB Home belongs, has gained 3.1% over this period. Now the key question is: Where could the stock be headed in the near term?

While media releases or rumors about a substantial change in a company's business prospects usually make its stock 'trending' and lead to an immediate price change, there are always some fundamental facts that eventually dominate the buy-and-hold decision-making.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Here at Zacks, we prioritize appraising the change in the projection of a company's future earnings over anything else. That's because we believe the present value of its future stream of earnings is what determines the fair value for its stock.

Our analysis is essentially based on how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to take the latest business trends into account. When earnings estimates for a company go up, the fair value for its stock goes up as well. And when a stock's fair value is higher than its current market price, investors tend to buy the stock, resulting in its price moving upward. Because of this, empirical studies indicate a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and short-term stock price movements.

KB Home is expected to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -70.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -25.8%.

The consensus earnings estimate of $3.13 for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of -52%. This estimate has changed -11.9% over the last 30 days.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $4.4 indicates a change of +40.5% from what KB Home is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed -7.6%.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is a more conclusive indicator of a stock's near-term price performance, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. The size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, has resulted in a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) for KB Home.

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Projected Revenue Growth

While earnings growth is arguably the most superior indicator of a company's financial health, nothing happens as such if a business isn't able to grow its revenues. After all, it's nearly impossible for a company to increase its earnings for an extended period without increasing its revenues. So, it's important to know a company's potential revenue growth.

In the case of KB Home, the consensus sales estimate of $1.09 billion for the current quarter points to a year-over-year change of -28.7%. The $5.02 billion and $5.47 billion estimates for the current and next fiscal years indicate changes of -19.4% and +8.8%, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

KB Home reported revenues of $1.08 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -22.6%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares with $1.49 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, the reported revenues represent a surprise of -1.98%. The EPS surprise was 0%.

Over the last four quarters, KB Home surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates three times over this period.

Valuation

No investment decision can be efficient without considering a stock's valuation. Whether a stock's current price rightly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

While comparing the current values of a company's valuation multiples, such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), with its own historical values helps determine whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of the reasonability of the stock's price.

As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

KB Home is graded D on this front, indicating that it is trading at a premium to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about KB Home. However, its Zacks Rank #5 does suggest that it may underperform the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.