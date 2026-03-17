Is Most-Watched Stock Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Worth Betting on Now?

Amkor Technology (AMKR) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future.

Over the past month, shares of this chip packaging and test services provider have returned -6%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. During this period, the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which Amkor Technology falls in, has lost 1.7%. The key question now is: What could be the stock's future direction?

While media releases or rumors about a substantial change in a company's business prospects usually make its stock 'trending' and lead to an immediate price change, there are always some fundamental facts that eventually dominate the buy-and-hold decision-making.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Rather than focusing on anything else, we at Zacks prioritize evaluating the change in a company's earnings projection. This is because we believe the fair value for its stock is determined by the present value of its future stream of earnings.

We essentially look at how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to reflect the impact of the latest business trends. And if earnings estimates go up for a company, the fair value for its stock goes up. A higher fair value than the current market price drives investors' interest in buying the stock, leading to its price moving higher. This is why empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

Amkor Technology is expected to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +155.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The consensus earnings estimate of $1.62 for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +8%. This estimate has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $2.11 indicates a change of +29.7% from what Amkor Technology is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has remained unchanged.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is a more conclusive indicator of a stock's near-term price performance, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. The size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, has resulted in a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Amkor Technology.

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Projected Revenue Growth

While earnings growth is arguably the most superior indicator of a company's financial health, nothing happens as such if a business isn't able to grow its revenues. After all, it's nearly impossible for a company to increase its earnings for an extended period without increasing its revenues. So, it's important to know a company's potential revenue growth.

For Amkor Technology, the consensus sales estimate for the current quarter of $1.65 billion indicates a year-over-year change of +25%. For the current and next fiscal years, $7.26 billion and $7.66 billion estimates indicate +8.2% and +5.5% changes, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

Amkor Technology reported revenues of $1.89 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +15.9%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares with $0.43 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion, the reported revenues represent a surprise of +3.35%. The EPS surprise was +60.47%.

Over the last four quarters, Amkor Technology surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates each time over this period.

Valuation

No investment decision can be efficient without considering a stock's valuation. Whether a stock's current price rightly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

Comparing the current value of a company's valuation multiples, such as its price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), to its own historical values helps ascertain whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, whereas comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of how reasonable its stock price is.

The Zacks Value Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which pays close attention to both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics to grade stocks from A to F (an A is better than a B; a B is better than a C; and so on), is pretty helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

Amkor Technology is graded B on this front, indicating that it is trading at a discount to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about Amkor Technology. However, its Zacks Rank #3 does suggest that it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.