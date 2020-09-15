US Markets

Most Wall St bonuses may decline, job cuts to continue into 2021 - report

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bonuses for a large share of Wall Street workers are expected to fall up to 25% this year and job cuts are likely to continue into 2021, a report by compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc said.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bonuses for a large share of Wall Street workers are expected to fall up to 25% this year and job cuts are likely to continue into 2021, a report by compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc said.

Workers in the retail and commercial divisions of many large banks are expected to see lower bonuses as banks have had to set aside billions in reserves to cover loan defaults due to shutdowns and unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, those estimates were less severe than the up to 30% cut Johnson projected in August. (https://reut.rs/2ZHNLxH)

Workers in insurance and asset management could see a 10% to 15% fall in bonuses this year, according to the report, which is closely watched by financial professionals.

Johnson estimates the industry headcount to be 10% lower in July 2021, compared to February 2020, while compensation for chief executives will also face more scrutiny this year.

Traders at major banks, however, could see their bonuses surge up to 30% this year, the report said, as they handle record-high volumes of transactions from investors looking to benefit from the volatile capital markets.

Underwriters and workers in fixed income departments could also see their bonuses improve, the report said.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular