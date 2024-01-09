Most US law firm associates were women in 2023, survey shows

By Karen Sloan

Jan 9 (Reuters) - In a major shift, new figures show that more women were employed as associates at U.S. law firms than men in 2023.

Survey data released on Tuesday by the National Association for Law Placement show that 50.3% of U.S. associates were women last year, marking the first time women outnumbered men.

The number of women enrolled in U.S. law schools overtook men eight years ago, and that gap has widened over time. Nearly 56% of J.D. students currently enrolled at American Bar Association-accredited law schools are women.

Women comprised slightly more than 38% of law firm associates when NALP first began tracking diversity data in 1991, according to the organization’s executive director Nikia Gray. The data is based on NALP's directory of legal employers and includes law firms across the country.

“It took another 32 years for women to achieve equal, and just slightly greater, representation among associates,” Gray said. “Real change is slow, hard, and imperceptible, but it does happen."

Women's representation among law firm partners has also increased, albeit more slowly. They were 27.76% of all partners in 2023, and their 1.1-percentage-point gain is the largest NALP has ever recorded year-over-year. That means the percentage of female associates is nearly double that of female partners — a gap experts have variously attributed to bias, a lack of inclusion and mentorship at firms, uneven caregiving demands and other factors.

Racial diversity at law firms also increased last year, NALP data show. The percentage of associates of color rose 1.8 percentage points to 30.15% in 2023, which was another record increase. The proportion of non-white partners increased 0.6 percentage points to 12.1%, the data show.

Women of color still account for less than 5% of all partners, but Black and Latina women each accounted for more than 1% of partners for the first time in 2023, according to NALP.

The percentage of minority students in summer associate internships dropped last year for the first time since 2017, NALP found, declining 0.75 percentage points to 42.27%. That could signal a potential slowdown in the diversity shift among associates, since summer programs are pipelines to full-time law firm jobs.

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

