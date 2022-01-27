Commodities

Most Ukraine Black Sea ports resume grain loading operations

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Most of Ukraine's major Black Sea ports are working normally, resuming operations affected by poor weather earlier this week, the state seaport authority said on Thursday.

The restrictions of grain-loading operations had applied to the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, Mykolayiv, Pivdeny, Kherson and Olvia.

The authority said the restrictions still remain in the port of Kherson and Reni.

Ukraine is among the world's biggest global grain exporters and plans to ship about 65 million tonnes of grain in the 2021/22 season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

