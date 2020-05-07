Most UK businesses trade during lockdown, but turnover hit: ONS

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

More than three-quarters of British businesses continued to trade last month during the coronavirus lockdown, but most of them reported a drop in turnover, official data published on Thursday showed.

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - More than three-quarters of British businesses continued to trade last month during the coronavirus lockdown, but most of them reported a drop in turnover, official data published on Thursday showed.

The Office for National Statistics also said 67% of companies it surveyed had applied for the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which provides funding for wages.

The vast majority of businesses in the accommodation and food service, and arts and recreation sectors, were not trading, the ONS said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters