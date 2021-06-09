Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The Compensation For Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WINT) CEO Is Reasonable

Performance at Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Craig Fraser plans to fix this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 16 June 2021. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

Comparing Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$67m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$770k for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 28% on last year. Notably, the salary which is US$460.3k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$1.1m. In other words, Windtree Therapeutics pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Craig Fraser holds US$75k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$460k US$452k 60% Other US$310k US$611k 40% Total Compensation US$770k US$1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. Windtree Therapeutics is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 86% a year over the past three years. In the last year, the company lost virtually all of its revenue.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -79% over three years, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss is certainly disheartening. This contrasts to the strong EPS growth recently however, and suggests that there may be other factors at play driving down the share price. A key focus for the board and management will be how to align the share price with fundamentals. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 5 warning signs for Windtree Therapeutics (of which 2 can't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

