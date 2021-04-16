Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The Compensation For The Gorman-Rupp Company's (NYSE:GRC) CEO Is Reasonable

Performance at The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Jeff Gorman plans to fix this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 22 April 2021. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

Comparing The Gorman-Rupp Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that The Gorman-Rupp Company has a market capitalization of US$884m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.2m for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$500k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$2.2m. Accordingly, Gorman-Rupp pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, Jeff Gorman holds US$82m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$500k US$485k 43% Other US$671k US$659k 57% Total Compensation US$1.2m US$1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Gorman-Rupp pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at The Gorman-Rupp Company's Growth Numbers

NYSE:GRC CEO Compensation April 16th 2021

Over the last three years, The Gorman-Rupp Company has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.7% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 12%.

A lack of EPS improvement is not good to see. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has The Gorman-Rupp Company Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 22% over three years, The Gorman-Rupp Company shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Despite the positive returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. These concerns could be addressed to the board and shareholders should revisit their investment thesis to see if it still makes sense.

So you may want to check if insiders are buying Gorman-Rupp shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.