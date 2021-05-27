Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The Compensation For Booking Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Is Reasonable

The performance at Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Glenn Fogel is planning to do about this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 03 June 2021. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

How Does Total Compensation For Glenn Fogel Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Booking Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of US$96b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$7.1m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 52% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$164k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$13m. That is to say, Glenn Fogel is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Glenn Fogel also holds US$94m worth of Booking Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$164k US$750k 2% Other US$7.0m US$14m 98% Total Compensation US$7.1m US$15m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 22% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 78% is other remuneration. A high-salary is usually a no-brainer when it comes to attracting the best executives, but Booking Holdings paid Glenn Fogel a nominal salary to the CEO over the past 12 months, instead focusing on non-salary compensation. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Booking Holdings Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:BKNG CEO Compensation May 27th 2021

Over the last three years, Booking Holdings Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 30% per year. Its revenue is down 61% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Booking Holdings Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 11% over three years, Booking Holdings Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Booking Holdings primarily uses non-salary benefits to reward its CEO. While it's true that shareholders have seen decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us wonder if the current returns can continue. These are are some concerns that shareholders may want to address the board when they revisit their investment thesis.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Booking Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.