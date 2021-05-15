Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The Compensation For Atrion Corporation's (NASDAQ:ATRI) CEO Is Reasonable

Performance at Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO David Battat plans to fix this. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 21 May 2021. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing Atrion Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Atrion Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.1b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.1m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 27% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$620k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.3m. Accordingly, Atrion pays its CEO under the industry median. Furthermore, David Battat directly owns US$57m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$620k US$620k 30% Other US$1.4m US$1.0m 70% Total Compensation US$2.1m US$1.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. Atrion pays out 30% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Atrion Corporation's Growth

Over the last three years, Atrion Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.8% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 8.8%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Atrion Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Atrion Corporation has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 3.7%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

To Conclude...

Despite the positive returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. These concerns could be addressed to the board and shareholders should revisit their investment thesis to see if it still makes sense.

