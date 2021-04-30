Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The CEO Compensation For Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Is Reasonable

Despite positive share price growth of 25% for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 06 May 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

Comparing Eastman Chemical Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Eastman Chemical Company has a market capitalization of US$16b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$14m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a small decrease of 6.8% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.3m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$12m. This suggests that Eastman Chemical remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Mark Costa also holds US$37m worth of Eastman Chemical stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 10% Other US$12m US$13m 90% Total Compensation US$14m US$15m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 17% of total compensation represents salary and 83% is other remuneration. In Eastman Chemical's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Eastman Chemical Company's Growth

Over the last three years, Eastman Chemical Company has shrunk its earnings per share by 28% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 8.6%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Eastman Chemical Company Been A Good Investment?

Eastman Chemical Company has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 25% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Shareholder returns, while positive, should be looked at along with earnings, which have not grown at all recently. This makes us think the share price momentum may slow in the future. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 4 warning signs for Eastman Chemical that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

