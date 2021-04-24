Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The CEO Compensation For Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Is Reasonable

Under the guidance of CEO Matt Farrell, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 29 April 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Matt Farrell Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a market capitalization of US$21b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$9.9m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 10% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$13m. From this we gather that Matt Farrell is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Matt Farrell also holds US$11m worth of Church & Dwight stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 11% Other US$8.8m US$7.9m 89% Total Compensation US$9.9m US$9.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 16% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 84% is other remuneration. Church & Dwight sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.'s Growth

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 2.4% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 12% over the last year.

We think the revenue growth is good. And, while modest, the EPS growth is noticeable. Although we'll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 95%, over three years, would leave most Church & Dwight Co., Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Church & Dwight that investors should look into moving forward.

Important note: Church & Dwight is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

