Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The CEO Compensation For Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Is Reasonable

Despite positive share price growth of 8.4% for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 11 November 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Scott Ward Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.2m over the year to June 2021. Notably, that's a decrease of 12% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$665k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$3.4m. So it looks like Cardiovascular Systems compensates Scott Ward in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Scott Ward directly owns US$20m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$665k US$628k 16% Other US$3.5m US$4.1m 84% Total Compensation US$4.2m US$4.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 22% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 78% is other remuneration. Cardiovascular Systems pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:CSII CEO Compensation November 5th 2021

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 90% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 9.5%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 8.4% over three years, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

To Conclude...

While it's true that shareholders have owned decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these returns will continue. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

