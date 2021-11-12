Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The CEO Compensation For Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Is Reasonable

Performance at Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has been reasonably good and CEO Tim Gokey has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 18 November 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$24b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$10m over the year to June 2021. That's a notable increase of 12% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$900k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$9.6m. From this we gather that Tim Gokey is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Tim Gokey also holds US$20m worth of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$900k US$896k 9% Other US$9.4m US$8.3m 91% Total Compensation US$10m US$9.1m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Broadridge Financial Solutions allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 1.1% per year. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

We would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And the improvement in EPSis modest but respectable. Although we'll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for providing a total return of 75% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) in Broadridge Financial Solutions we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

