Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HAIN) CEO Compensation

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Mark Schiller plans to do to improve the less than great performance at The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) recently. At the next AGM coming up on 28 October 2021, they can influence managerial decision making through voting on resolutions, including executive remuneration. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

Comparing The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.9m for the year to June 2021. That's a notable increase of 8.5% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.0m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$4.5m. This suggests that Mark Schiller is paid below the industry median. Moreover, Mark Schiller also holds US$3.2m worth of Hain Celestial Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.0m US$996k 35% Other US$1.9m US$1.7m 65% Total Compensation US$2.9m US$2.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 33% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 67% is other remuneration. Hain Celestial Group is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.7% per year. It saw its revenue drop 4.1% over the last year.

A lack of EPS improvement is not good to see. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for providing a total return of 80% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

While the return to shareholders does look promising, it's hard to ignore the lack of earnings growth and this makes us wonder if these strong returns can continue. Shareholders might want to question the board about these concerns, and revisit their investment thesis for the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for Hain Celestial Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

