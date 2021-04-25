Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Snap-on Incorporated's (NYSE:SNA) CEO Compensation

CEO Nicholas Pinchuk has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 29 April 2021. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing Snap-on Incorporated's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Snap-on Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$13b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$7.9m for the year to January 2021. That's a fairly small increase of 4.9% over the previous year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$8.9m. This suggests that Snap-on remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Nicholas Pinchuk holds US$138m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2019 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 14% Other US$6.8m US$6.4m 86% Total Compensation US$7.9m US$7.6m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. In Snap-on's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Snap-on Incorporated's Growth

Over the past three years, Snap-on Incorporated has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 7.5% per year. Its revenue is up 3.4% over the last year.

We'd prefer higher revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Snap-on Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 75% over three years, Snap-on Incorporated has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 3 warning signs for Snap-on (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

