Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Q2 Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Compensation

CEO Matt Flake has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 08 June 2021. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

How Does Total Compensation For Matt Flake Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$5.4b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$5.3m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 31% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$520k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$6.3m. This suggests that Q2 Holdings remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Matt Flake also holds US$495k worth of Q2 Holdings stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$520k US$520k 10% Other US$4.8m US$7.2m 90% Total Compensation US$5.3m US$7.7m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Q2 Holdings allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Q2 Holdings, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:QTWO CEO Compensation June 2nd 2021

Over the last three years, Q2 Holdings, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 48% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 27%.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Q2 Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Q2 Holdings, Inc. for providing a total return of 61% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Although the company has performed relatively well, we still think there are some areas that could be improved. Still, we think that until shareholders see an improvement in EPS growth, they may find it hard to justify a pay rise for the CEO.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for Q2 Holdings that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Switching gears from Q2 Holdings, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.