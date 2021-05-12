Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Progress Software Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Compensation

Performance at Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been reasonably good and CEO Yogesh Gupta has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 18 May 2021. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing Progress Software Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Progress Software Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.9b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$5.2m for the year to November 2020. That's just a smallish increase of 5.9% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$575k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.5m. From this we gather that Yogesh Gupta is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Yogesh Gupta also holds US$5.2m worth of Progress Software stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$575k US$575k 11% Other US$4.6m US$4.3m 89% Total Compensation US$5.2m US$4.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 11% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 89% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between Progress Software and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Progress Software Corporation's Growth

NasdaqGS:PRGS CEO Compensation May 12th 2021

Progress Software Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 17% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 4.7%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Progress Software Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Progress Software Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 22% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Progress Software that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

