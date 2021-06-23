Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With PetIQ, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Compensation

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 29 June 2021. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

How Does Total Compensation For Cord Christensen Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, PetIQ, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.4m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 26% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$818k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.0m. So it looks like PetIQ compensates Cord Christensen in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Cord Christensen holds US$288k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$818k US$516k 34% Other US$1.6m US$1.4m 66% Total Compensation US$2.4m US$1.9m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that PetIQ pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at PetIQ, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, PetIQ, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 108% per year. Its revenue is up 13% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that EPS are down, over three years. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has PetIQ, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 65%, over three years, would leave most PetIQ, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) in PetIQ we think you should know about.

Important note: PetIQ is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

