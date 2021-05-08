Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Compensation

The share price of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 14 May 2021. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$64b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$15m over the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.1m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$13m. So it looks like Intercontinental Exchange compensates Jeff Sprecher in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Jeff Sprecher holds US$262m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 7% Other US$13m US$13m 93% Total Compensation US$15m US$14m 100%

On an industry level, around 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% is other remuneration. Intercontinental Exchange sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.0% per year. Its revenue is up 14% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that EPS are down, over three years. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 67% over three years, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 2 warning signs for Intercontinental Exchange (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Switching gears from Intercontinental Exchange, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

