Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company's (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO Compensation

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Jack Lynch plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) recently. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 14 May 2021. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We have prepared some analysis below to show that CEO compensation looks to be reasonable.

How Does Total Compensation For Jack Lynch Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.4m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 28% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$796k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.0m. This suggests that Jack Lynch is paid below the industry median. Moreover, Jack Lynch also holds US$4.0m worth of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$796k US$900k 23% Other US$2.6m US$3.8m 77% Total Compensation US$3.4m US$4.7m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 19% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 81% of the pie. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has shrunk its earnings per share by 63% per year. It saw its revenue drop 26% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 44%, over three years, would leave most Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders might want to question the board about these concerns, and revisit their investment thesis for the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

