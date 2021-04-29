Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Duke Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DUK) CEO Compensation

Despite strong share price growth of 40% for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 06 May 2021. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

Comparing Duke Energy Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Duke Energy Corporation has a market capitalization of US$76b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$15m over the year to December 2020. That's a slight decrease of 3.2% on the prior year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.4m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$15m. So it looks like Duke Energy compensates Lynn Good in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Lynn Good holds US$31m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.4m US$1.4m 10% Other US$13m US$14m 90% Total Compensation US$15m US$15m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 12% of total compensation represents salary and 88% is other remuneration. Duke Energy sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Duke Energy Corporation's Growth

Over the last three years, Duke Energy Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 27% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 4.9%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Duke Energy Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 40%, over three years, would leave most Duke Energy Corporation shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 6 warning signs for Duke Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

