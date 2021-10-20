Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIT) CEO Compensation

Performance at Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been reasonably good and CEO Neil Schrimsher has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 26 October 2021. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$6.1m for the year to June 2021. That's a notable increase of 29% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$808k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$5.0m. From this we gather that Neil Schrimsher is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Neil Schrimsher holds US$25m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$808k US$864k 13% Other US$5.3m US$3.8m 87% Total Compensation US$6.1m US$4.7m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 24% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 76% of the pie. Applied Industrial Technologies sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has not seen its earnings per share change much, though there is a slight positive movement. The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 48%, over three years, would leave most Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 2 warning signs for Applied Industrial Technologies that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

