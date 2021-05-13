Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With American Financial Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:AFG) CEO Compensation

CEO Stephen Lindner has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 19 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing American Financial Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that American Financial Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$11b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$9.6m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 8.2% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$11m. From this we gather that Stephen Lindner is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Stephen Lindner directly owns US$605m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 14% Other US$8.3m US$9.2m 86% Total Compensation US$9.6m US$10m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 17% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 83% of the pie. It's interesting to note that American Financial Group allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at American Financial Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

American Financial Group, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 35% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 17%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has American Financial Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

American Financial Group, Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 30% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

