Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Alerus Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:ALRS) CEO Compensation

Under the guidance of CEO Randy Newman, Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 11 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

How Does Total Compensation For Randy Newman Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Alerus Financial Corporation has a market capitalization of US$510m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.6m for the year to December 2020. That's just a smallish increase of 5.1% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$590k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$200m to US$800m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$1.6m. So it looks like Alerus Financial compensates Randy Newman in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Randy Newman also holds US$21m worth of Alerus Financial stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$590k US$570k 38% Other US$966k US$910k 62% Total Compensation US$1.6m US$1.5m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 26% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 74% is other remuneration. Alerus Financial pays out 38% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Alerus Financial Corporation's Growth

NasdaqCM:ALRS CEO Compensation May 5th 2021

Alerus Financial Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 35% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 32% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Alerus Financial Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 27% over three years, Alerus Financial Corporation shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Alerus Financial that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

