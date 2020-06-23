Most Popular ETFs on Robinhood

Launched in 2013, Robinhood, the mobile app that started the trend of commission free trading, now has over than 13 million accounts. The app has “democratized” stock trading and become synonymous with retail investing, particularly amid pandemic when millions of people stuck at home have started stock trading.

A lot of investors have started following what Robinhood users are betting on. Robintrack, a website created by a 23-year-old college student as a side project, has seen a lot of interest as it provides an aggregate of Robinhood trading data.

Per Goldman Sachs, retail investors’ favorite stocks outperformed the picks of hedge funds during the market comeback. However, according to Barclays, retail investors’ top picks tend to underperform.

As most of Robinhood users are young and inexperienced investors, it is very important for them to understand what they own.

The largest oil ETF—The United States Oil Fund (USO)—is most popular among these investors. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) and the Direxion S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) have also seen a lot of interest.

The Vanguard SP 500 ETF (VOO), the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) are excellent broad market ETFs, suitable for core portfolios.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is the largest cannabis ETF while the U.S. GLOBAL JETS ETF (JETS) is the only ETF available to investors for bettting on airlines. ETF Spotlight podcast recently discussed these topics:

Is it Time to Buy Cannabis Stocks & ETFs?

Should You Buy Airline Stocks & ETF Upon Takeoff?

To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.