Most Polish policymakers think rates should stay stable in coming months -minutes

Adds details

WARSAW, June 11 (Reuters) - Most members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said that interest rates should remain stable in the coming months if uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to minutes from their rate-setting meeting in May.

Poland's main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020, but a recent spike in inflation has brought the question of when rates should rise into focus.

"The majority of the Council members assessed that, if the uncertainty about the further course of the pandemic, and – as a result – future economic conditions continues ... it would be advisable to keep interest rates unchanged in the months to come," the minutes read.

A majority of the council members believed that the rise in inflation was temporary and caused by factors not influenced by monetary policy, the minutes showed.

Most MPC members said that raising rates would only be justified when the pandemic had ended, the recovery had consolidated and there was a risk of an excessive rise in inflation driven by demand factors.

According to the minutes, the MPC rejected motions to raise the required reserve ratio to 3.5% and to lower the interest rate on required reserve holdings to 0.01%.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.