Most Polish MPC members think recovery could slow -minutes

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Most members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) judged that the rate of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might slow down in coming months, minutes from its July 14 sitting showed on Thursday.

The central bank left its key interest rate at a record low of 0.1% in July. It has cut rates three times by a cumulative 140 basis points since the pandemic reached Poland.

"(Most) Council members pointed out that the scale of the expected recovery may be limited by uncertainty about the consequences of the pandemic, lower incomes and weaker sentiment than in previous years, as well as the lack of a significant adjustment of the zloty exchange rate to the global shock caused by the pandemic and NBP's monetary policy easing," the central bank said.

The majority of members of the MPC said that the interest cuts the central bank had made would support the stability of the banking sector.

Most members thought inflation growth in June was temporary and probably due to the adjustment of service prices to an increase in demand.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

