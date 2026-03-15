The Most Overlooked Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks in the "Magnificent Seven" for 2026

Key Points

Microsoft and Amazon operate the two largest cloud computing services.

AI adoption hasn't reached 20% yet.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

The "Magnificent Seven" is a group of stocks that are often pointed to as market leaders. Currently, all seven are among the world's top-10 largest companies. That's an impressive spot to be in, and the group is made up of:

All seven of these stocks have delivered strong investor returns over the past decade, but the question is, which ones will be the best to own going forward? I think two members have been overlooked in the Magnificent Seven, and they look like screaming buys right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Some of these stocks get huge headlines daily

It's hard to call the world's largest company by market cap overlooked, so Nvidia is out for my list. Apple products are front of mind for many consumers, and it's a well-publicized company, so it's also eliminated. Furthermore, Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy has been relatively weak, so I'd hesitate to call it an AI company. Alphabet has seen its shares rally massively over the past year thanks to its comeback in the generative AI world, and Gemini is among the top options available, so I wouldn't consider it overlooked, either.

Meta Platforms and Tesla are both trying to position themselves as AI-first companies, although their adoption of AI shows up in different ways. Tesla is integrating AI in its vehicles through autonomous driving and also has other exciting offerings in the works, like its Optimus robot. Meta is working on several AI products, as well as integrating the technology into its social media platforms. Both of these are well-known in the AI realm and don't qualify as "overlooked."

That leaves Microsoft and Amazon as the last two, and I think AI investors need to take another look at them.

Amazon and Microsoft are making money from AI right now

While Amazon and Microsoft are both integrating AI into their everyday inner workings, the real money maker is cloud computing. Amazon and Microsoft are in first and second place in terms of cloud computing market share, and each is seeing huge growth in this sector. During the fourth quarter, Microsoft Azure's revenue rose 39% year over year. Amazon Web Services (AWS) didn't have as fast a growth rate, rising 24%. However, that growth rate was its best quarter in over three years.

These businesses are cash cows, and with insatiable AI demand, both Microsoft and Amazon are understandably spending billions of dollars on data centers to meet that demand. Once the money has been spent to bring the new computing infrastructure online, each company will be able to generate high-margin revenue that boosts profitability. While each company has a different primary business they're known for, their cloud computing segments are a good enough reason to buy their stocks.

On another note, both stocks trade at a discount to recent levels.

Since 2024, these two have consistently traded with a forward price-to-earnings ratio -- based on estimates -- in the low-30s. Now, they trade at a decent discount to those levels. If you've been waiting to buy these two, there has seldom been a better opportunity over the past few years to scoop up these stocks.

Businesses haven't even scratched the surface of what's possible with AI. According to research done by The Motley Fool, less than 20% of businesses currently use AI. That number should skyrocket over the next few years and drive demand for cloud computing services from these two. Right now is a golden buying opportunity, and investors shouldn't squander it.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,000!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,029!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 15, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.