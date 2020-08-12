World Markets

Most of oil on damaged ship in Mauritius collected -representative for ship owner

Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/French Army command

Most of oil remaining on a Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius late last month and leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil has been collected, a representative of the ship owner, Nagashiki Shipping, said on Wednesday.

The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Nagashiki and operated by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd 9104.T.

