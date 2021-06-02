Most of Alpha Bank's shareholders support plan to boost capital- banking sources

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - The majority of Greek Alpha Bank's ACBr.AT shareholders support management's plan to boost capital via an equity offering and plan to take part, banking sources close to the planned transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The majority of shareholders support management's vision and intend to take part in the offering," one of the bankers said, declining to be named.

Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, plans to raise about 800 million euros ($975 million) in a sale of new shares to capitalise on lending opportunities at home as European Union recovery funds will start flowing in.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

