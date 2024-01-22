Most law schools 'very concerned' about impact of affirmative action ruling - survey

By Karen Sloan

A majority of law school admissions officers are “very concerned” that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ban in June on race-conscious admissions at colleges and universities will reduce the number of diverse law students nationwide, according to a new poll.

Among the 85 admissions officers at U.S. law schools surveyed by test prep company Kaplan in the fall, 54% said they were very concerned about the impact of the ruling on law student diversity. Another 33% said they are “somewhat concerned,” while 13% were either neutral, unconcerned or did not know, according to the survey released Monday.

Admissions officers were somewhat more optimistic about their own ability to bring in diverse classes, however. Just 21% said they are “very concerned” that the ruling will impact their means to admit a racially diverse student body, while 38% said they are “somewhat concerned” about that.

The Supreme Court’s decision effectively prohibits affirmative action policies long used to raise the number of underrepresented minority students on campuses, but it specified that essays and personal statements in which candidates discuss their race or background are acceptable. Many law schools have added essay prompts that are intended to give admissions offices a deeper understanding of candidates.

Despite the concerns of many law school admissions officers, there are some positive diversity signs, noted Amit Schlesinger, Kaplan’s executive director of legal and government programs.

The fall 2023 entering class was the most racially diverse on record with 40% students of color. And the current applicant pool for fall 2024 admission is also historically diverse, at 43% students of color. The number of minority applicants has increased nearly 7% compared with this time last year, data from the Law School Admission Council show.

But the three-year trend of increased racial diversity among enrolled law students is likely to end in the fall due to the constraints imposed by the Supreme Court’s ruling despite schools’ efforts, Schlesinger said.

“Law schools will likely do their best to stem the bleeding, while not violating the ruling,” he said.

