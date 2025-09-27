Imagine a private museum tour led by an art historian at the Louvre in Paris, rubbing shoulders with über-rich celebrities and tech billionaires at the Met Gala in New York and exploring untouched beaches where the only prints in the sand are your own. These are some of the curated experiences to which the affluent are accustomed.

Wondering where the rich are traveling to this year? These are the most lavish and expensive destinations for the wealthy in 2025.

Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

An idyllic haven for the ultra-wealthy, Necker Island is the epitome of opulence and privacy. This island paradise, owned by Richard Branson, is available for private island bookings, yet during “celebrations weeks,” individual rooms and suites become available.

The island offers seclusion, gourmet dining, exclusive amenities and impeccable service, including a private butler. The price for renting the entire island is $80,000 per night.

Monaco

One of the wealthiest countries worldwide — and a tax haven for residents, Monaco earned its name as the “billionaire’s playground” and has the highest GDP capital in the world, according to Business Insider. This affluent destination is home to a harbor anchoring multi-million dollar megayachts, grand hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants along the French Riviera and opulent casinos — all where the wealthy can put their riches on display.

The Hamptons

Nestled on the eastern end of Long Island, New York, lies a collection of upscale enclaves known as The Hamptons. This exclusive destination is a favorite among the rich and famous looking to escape the hustle and bustle of New York City or visit from afar, according to Globetrot Guides.

The Hamptons offer a serene refuge complete with lush greenery, coastal scenery and optimal enjoyment, including the famed Cooper’s Beach, the private Shinnecock Golf Club, the Hamptons International Film Festival and the Hampton Classic Horse Show.

San Tropez, France

Crystal white beaches, luxury yachts, exclusive boutiques and nightclubs attract the rich and famous to experience San Tropez’s millionaire lifestyle, per Passports Travel Vloggers. Along the Gulf de Saint-Tropez harbor, visitors discover narrow streets lined with wooden masts shaded by grapevines housing traditional restaurants and art galleries.

In the background, the Provencal countryside is home to lavender meadows and rolling hills that house medieval villages and vineyards.

Paris, France

Along the enchanting Seine River, the “City of Light” offers a sophisticated lifestyle in a storybook setting for the wealthy at every turn — the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and Louvre Museum are just a few iconic historical landmarks to experience.

According to Absolute Documentaries, the rich can enjoy sumptuous, authentic French haute cuisine prepared by private chefs, among other exclusive and expensive curated activities and invitation-only events — such as private fashion shows, personal helicopter rides with breathtaking views and restricted-access tours of the Louvre after hours.

