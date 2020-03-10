Most Latam currencies firm on oil rebound, stimulus hopes

By Susan Mathew

March 10 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Tuesday, recovering from steep falls last session as a rebound in oil prices and hopes of stimulus buoyed sentiment.

Currencies of Brazil BRL=, Chile CLP= and Colombia COP= came off all-time lows hit last session, but still hovered near those levels. They rose between 0.8% and 1.2%.

Mexico's peso MXN= gave up gains made during Asian and European trading hours of as much as 2.3%, to trade 0.5% lower even after Mexico's currency commission increased the size of its program of foreign exchange auctions to $30 billion from $20 billion.

The Mexican and Colombian pesos had tumbled on Monday when oil prices crashed after Saudi Arabia sparked a price war with Russia, but a recovery in crude prices by 8% on stimulus hopes induced some calm. O/R

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday promised "major" steps to combat the virus outbreak and said he would discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans. Markets now await Trump's news conference on Tuesday. L1N2B21WX

"While fiscal stimulus will help deal with the fallout of economic dent from the virus, we are circumspect that this will have a durable impact ... This circumstance will likely only follow a breakthrough on the development of an antiviral vaccine or a leveling off in confirmed cases," said Mazzen Issa, a senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

Panic remains in markets about a likely recession as the fast-spreading coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people.

"The viral outbreak has not only hit supply chains, but is turning into a demand shock. The Trump administration intends to announce a fiscal package, but with transparency in doubt over the handling of the outbreak, remaining defensive in risk is appropriate," TD Securities' Issa said.

Brazil's Treasury has canceled the auction of fixed rate bonds scheduled for this week "due to more restrictive financial market conditions," it said in a statement on its website late on Monday.

Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 4.7% after posting its worst day since 1998. The rebound in oil and higher iron ore prices lifted Petrobras PETR4.SA, PETR3.SA and Vale VALE3.SA shares, respectively. IRONORE/

Adding to the optimism, data on Tuesday showed Brazilian industry got the year off to a solid start, with output rising in January for the first month in three and at its fastest pace since August.

Chile stocks CLP= were on course to make up almost of Monday's losses, up 3%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1327 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.88

1.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2071.23

3.87

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

90127.88

4.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4151.10

2.86

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6742

1.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.9600

-0.84

Chile peso CLP=CL

831.5

1.20

Colombia peso COP=

3773.71

0.84

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4877

0.49

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

-

-

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.