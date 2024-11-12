Most Kwai Chung Unveils Board and Leadership Roles

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. (HK:1716) has released an update.

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. has announced its Board of Directors and their roles within the company, highlighting the leadership of Mr. Iu Kar Ho as Chairman. The company’s governance structure includes Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees, which feature both executive and independent non-executive directors.

