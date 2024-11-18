Most Kwai Chung to Review Interim Financials

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. (HK:1716) has released an update.

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s interim financial results for the first half of the fiscal year. Investors may also anticipate a decision regarding the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

