Most JGBs untraded amid absence of market-moving indicators

Most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were untraded on Monday amid thin volumes, due to a lack of market-moving indicators.

Shorter term cash bonds were flat, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.685% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.725%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.13 point to 151.56, with a trading volume of 18,971 lots.

