Most JGBs steady as investors count down to fiscal year-end

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were mostly steady on Friday in subdued trade as investors were reluctant to take new positions ahead of the domestic fiscal year-end.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.27 point to 152.34, with a trading volume of 10,891 lots.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to 0.010%.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year bond yield JP20YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.295% and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC lost half a basis point to 0.445%.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year debt yield JP5YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to minus 0.110%, while the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 7 bps to minus 0.175%.

