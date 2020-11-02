US Markets

Most JGBs slip on expectations of more U.S. stimulus

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday, in line with a fall in U.S. bond prices amid rising expectations that the United States would borrow more to finance its coronavirus stimulus package.

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday, in line with a fall in U.S. bond prices amid rising expectations that the United States would borrow more to finance its coronavirus stimulus package.

While investors expect a large economic package regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, they think it could become larger if Democrats win both the White House and the two chambers of Congress.

Trade was slow ahead of the U.S. election, with Japanese markets set to be closed on Tuesday for a national holiday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.05 point to 151.83, with a paltry trading volume of 15,510 lots.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.040% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.

Longer-dated bonds fare better, supported by bargain-hunting as their yields hover near their highest levels so far this year.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.405% while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.635%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular