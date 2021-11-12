Most JGB yields rise as U.S. Treasury yields gain in Asian trading

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, taking cues from U.S. Treasury yields in Asian trading hours, while investors held off making active bets amid the absence of domestic market-moving catalysts.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.465%.

U.S. Treasury yields gained during the Asian trading hours, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rising 1.9 basis points to 1.572% US10YT=TWEB earlier in the session, after a market holiday on Thursday. MKTS/GLOB

There were no local government bond auctions or the central bank's buying operations for investors to analyse.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.675%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.120% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.080%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.18 point to 151.61, with a trading volume of 15,580 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

