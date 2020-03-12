Most JGB yields gain, take cues from U.S. Treasuries

SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGB) gained on Thursday, in line with U.S. Treasuries overnight, despite steep losses in stocks after the United States suspended travel from virus-hit Europe and the WHO declared the virus a pandemic.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.40 point to 154.35, with a trading volume of 40,309 lots.

The 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.065%.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year JGB yield JP5YTN=JBTC gained 1.5 basis points to minus 0.200%, while the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC added one basis point to minus 0.225%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC gained 3 basis points to 0.240% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to 0.300%.

Bucking the overall trend, the longest 40-year JP40YTN=JBTC yield dropped two basis points to 0.280%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the World Health Organization (WHO) described the virus as a pandemic, adding that Italy and Iran were on the frontline of the disease and other countries would soon join them. US/

Japanese shares tumbled, with both the Nikkei and the Topix indexes at three-year lows, as U.S. President Donald Trump's speech sapped market confidence. .T

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.