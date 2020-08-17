Most JGB yields fall after weak GDP, 30-yr auction in focus

Contributor
the Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Monday after data showed Japan's economy posted a record contraction in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Monday after data showed Japan's economy posted a record contraction in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the long end of the curve, yields were unchanged as traders awaited an auction of 30-year debt on Tuesday, which will be a test of investor demand for fixed income.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.12 point to 151.74, with a trading volume of 10,090 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.040%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.615%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.120%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More