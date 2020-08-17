Most JGB yields fall after weak GDP, 30-yr auction in focus

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Monday after data showed Japan's economy posted a record contraction in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the long end of the curve, yields were unchanged as traders awaited an auction of 30-year debt on Tuesday, which will be a test of investor demand for fixed income.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.12 point to 151.74, with a trading volume of 10,090 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.040%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.615%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.120%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.