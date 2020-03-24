Most JGB yields fall after U.S. Fed unveils unlimited QE

March 24 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond (JGB) yields dropped on Tuesday, in line with U.S. Treasuries, on hopes that the Federal Reserve's massive new stimulus measures will support global bond prices and bring down their yields.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 gained 0.88 point to 152.00, with a trading volume of 14,689 lots.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points to 0.035%.

In its latest mold-breaking step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and municipal bonds.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year debt yield JP5YTN=JBTC dropped 3.5 bps to minus 0.110%, while the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC lost 2.5 bps to minus 0.235%.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year bond yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.305%, while the 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year yields JP40YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.435% and 0.440%, respectively.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

