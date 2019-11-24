Most JGB prices up after BOJ op, super-longs fall on supply concerns

Prices for most Japanese government bonds rose on Monday after the Bank of Japan conducted regular buying operations for monetary policy.

However, prices on super-long dated bonds fell after the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday that Japan's government is considering increasing issuance of 40-year debt next fiscal year for the first time in three years.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.13 point to 153.29, with a trading volume of 11,585 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.095%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.270%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.200%.

At the super-long end of the yield curve, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.435%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.465%.

