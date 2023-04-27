Most Japanese stocks climb on manufacturer earnings; Nomura slides

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Most Japanese stocks rose on Thursday, led by manufacturers on earnings optimism while banking contagion concerns weighed down financials.

The Nikkei share index .N225 rose 0.15% to close at 28,457.68, recovering from an early 0.6% drop. The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.43% to 2,032.51.

Heavy equipment maker Hitachi Construction Machinery Co 6505.T jumped 3.67% after saying full-year operating profit surged 45%. That contrasted with brokerage Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, which sank 7.24% after posting a plunge in quarterly profit.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest Corp. 6857.T sank more than 9.21%, its steepest drop in almost three years, after its earnings forecast missed market expectations.

"Hitachi Construction had punchy guidance," said Mio Kato, founder of LightStream Research, who publishes on the Smartkarma platform. "I still think the theme for the year is a very weak tech space and an increasingly strong industrials space. So far, earnings are leaning in that direction in Japan."

Nomura joined major Wall Street firms in reporting a business slump after the failure of two U.S. banks last month. U.S. stocks were mixed overnight, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq gauge gained following upbeat earnings from Microsoft Corp and Google operator Alphabet Inc. .N

Investors are awaiting U.S. inflation data on Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision next week, while Japan's central bank begins a two-day meeting on Thursday under new governor Kazuo Ueda.

The Nikkei share average had 152 gainers against 69 that declined.

Canon Inc 7751.T surged 4.16% to its highest level since early December after the imaging giant lifted its profit forecast. Sony Corp 6758.T jumped 3.54% ahead of results on Friday.

Toyota supplier Denso Corp 6902.T rose 3.44%, reversing an earlier skid, after a company executive said a chip shortage was likely to ease starting this summer.

Beverage maker Kirin Holdings 2503.T slid 1.66% after saying it plans to acquire Australian natural health firm Blackmores Ltd for about 169.2 billion yen($1.27 billion).

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.