Most Japan households expect prices to rise in year ahead -BOJ survey

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 10, 2023 — 11:32 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 85.0% in December, down from 85.7% in September, a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) showed on Wednesday.

The ratio of households expecting prices to rise five years from now stood at 76.7%, down from 78.3% three months ago, the survey showed.

The quarterly BOJ survey on households is among data closely watched by the central bank to determine the outlook for inflation.

