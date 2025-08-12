Most Investors Skip This Step - And It's Costing Them Money

I used to think good investors were good because they knew more.

More charts. More strategies. More expert opinions.

If I just read enough, studied enough, watched enough CNBC, then eventually, I'd feel totally in control of my portfolio — able to buy and sell without hesitation, cool as a hedge fund manager sipping an overpriced espresso.

That's not what happened.

Instead, the more I consumed, the more overwhelmed I became. Every "expert" had a different take, every chart looked important, and every hot stock tip made me question what I was already doing. I trusted other voices over my own, which meant I made a lot of mediocre trades, hesitated when I should have acted, and spent way too much time second-guessing myself.

Then I started keeping a trade journal.

Not because I thought it would change my life, but because I was drowning in information and needed some kind of filter. I figured if I could just write down the things I thought were important — why I was making a trade, what I expected to happen, when I'd exit — maybe I could start cutting through the noise.

Turns out, that little notebook didn't just help. It completely changed the way I invest.

I stopped making decisions based on panic or hype. I started recognizing patterns — what worked, what didn't, and what I should have done differently. I learned how to trust my own thinking instead of scrambling to follow someone else's.

And over time? That notebook turned me into a more confident, more relaxed, and — let's be honest — more profitable investor.

Keeping a trade journal is one of the simplest habits you can build as an investor, and yet, most people don't do it. They think it's unnecessary, too much work, or just plain boring. But if you've ever felt overwhelmed by investing, second-guessed your trades, or found yourself reacting to the market instead of acting with a plan... this habit is about to change everything for you.

Let's get into it.

Stop Guessing — This One Habit Will Make You a Smarter Investor

Look, I get it — keeping a journal might sound like something better suited for teenage angst or tracking your workouts, not for managing an investment portfolio. But hear me out.

A trade journal isn't about busywork. It's about clarity. And clarity in investing is everything.

Think about it: Would you trust a CEO who made big business decisions without keeping records? A scientist who ran experiments without tracking results? A coach who never reviewed past games?

Of course not. Yet most investors dive into the market without writing down a single thing about why they're making the decisions they're making. Then, when things don't go as planned, they have no idea what went wrong.

Keeping a trade journal solves this. And the benefits go way beyond just having a record of your trades.

1. It forces you to have a plan before you invest.

A lot of people think investing is just about buying the "right" stock. But that's only half the equation. The other half is knowing your exit strategy before you even enter the trade.

Are you buying because you think the stock is undervalued and will rise in six months? Are you holding for long-term gains? Are you selling if it drops 10%, or will you wait it out?

Writing this down before you place a trade forces you to clarify your strategy instead of just reacting to the market. And when you have a plan, you're less likely to make impulsive moves that you'll regret later.

2. It helps you learn from your own trades.

Investing isn't about getting every trade right. It's about learning — quickly — what works for you and what doesn't.

Keeping a trade journal means you can go back and study your past trades like an athlete watching game footage. You can see which strategies made you money, which ones lost you money, and — most importantly — why.

Over time, this helps you fine-tune your investing approach. Instead of repeating the same mistakes, you start making smarter, more informed decisions.

3. It keeps your emotions in check.

Let's be real: Investing is emotional. No matter how rational you think you are, when the market is tanking or a stock is skyrocketing, it's easy to get caught up in the moment.

A trade journal acts as a reality check.

When you're tempted to panic sell because a stock is down 15%, you can look back at your notes and remember why you bought it in the first place. Did your original thesis change? Or is this just normal market volatility?

When you're tempted to chase a hot stock everyone is hyping up, you can check your past FOMO trades (we all have them) and see how they worked out. Spoiler: Probably not great.

The point is, a trade journal helps you step back, see the bigger picture, and make decisions based on logic, not fear or hype. And in investing, that's the difference between being consistently profitable and constantly frustrated.

The Simple Trade Journal Setup That Could Change Everything

Now that you're convinced a trade journal is worth your time, let's talk about how to actually set one up.

The good news? It doesn't have to be complicated.

You don't need an Excel spreadsheet with 50 different columns. You don't need fancy software. You don't need to track every micro-movement of your stocks like you're running a hedge fund.

You just need a simple way to capture the most important details about your trades — so that future you can look back and say, "Oh, that's what I was thinking."

Here's the bare minimum you should write down for each trade:

1. The Date

When did you place the trade? The market moves in cycles, and sometimes, just knowing when you made a move will help you understand why it played out the way it did.

2. The Stock or Investment

What did you buy (or sell)? List the ticker symbol, the price you got in at, and how many shares. If it's an options or crypto trade, jot down the key details (strike price, expiration, etc.).

3. The Why (Your Trade Thesis)

This is the most important part. Why are you making this trade?

Are you buying because the stock is undervalued? Because earnings are coming up and you expect a good report? Because you read something in an investing newsletter that convinced you?

Writing this down forces you to be intentional with your decisions — no more buying "just because."

4. The Plan (Your Exit Strategy)

A lot of people buy stocks with zero idea of when they'll sell. Don't be that person.

Before you enter the trade, ask yourself:

- What price would I be happy selling at?

- If the stock drops, how much am I willing to lose before cutting my losses?

- Am I holding this short term or long term?

This step alone can save you from making emotional, knee-jerk decisions when things don't go as expected.

5. The Outcome (What Happened & What You Learned)

Did your trade go exactly as planned? Did you get out too early? Too late? Did something unexpected happen?

Writing this down — even if it's just a sentence or two — helps you spot patterns in your investing behavior. I also make it a habit to come back to closed positions a week later to see what happened next. Did my reason for exiting hold up, or did I miss something? Repeat these mini-postmortems enough and you'll start to notice things like...

- "Every time I sell early because I'm nervous, the stock goes higher."

- "My best trades happen when I stick to my plan."

- "I keep buying stocks just because they're hyped up, and it never ends well."

The goal isn't to be perfect — it's to get better over time.

Finding the Best Trade Journal for You

Starting a trade journal doesn't require anything fancy. You don't need a special app, a custom spreadsheet, or a trading coach whispering trade secrets into your ear. You just need a place to write things down.

For me, that place is a basic Moleskine notebook (old-school, I know, but effective for me).

I like to give each trade its own full page so I have room to jot down my thoughts before I make the trade, notes as things unfold, and — most importantly — comments on my own notes when I look back later.

It's almost like having a conversation with past me. I can see what I was thinking at the time, compare it to how things actually played out, and figure out what I did right (or where I completely misjudged the situation).

It also lets me see how my thinking has evolved over time — what I used to focus on versus what I prioritize now. The things I track have changed, but the habit of tracking hasn't.

Not a fan of pen and paper? There are plenty of great ways to keep a trade journal. Here are a few examples of other setups that might work well for you...

- Spreadsheet (Google Sheets, Excel): Great for tracking patterns and seeing data trends over time. You can also include formulas to calculate performance, averages, or track gains and losses.

- Note-Taking App (Google Docs, Notion, Evernote, Apple Notes): Simple and searchable — just type in a ticker and pull up all your past trades in seconds. This works especially well if you want to add screenshots, links, or other references.

- Dedicated Trading Journal App (like TradeZella, TraderSync, Edgewonk): Some trading platforms offer built-in journaling features. This usually works best for people who want a structured system with charts and performance analytics.

- Physical Ledger (Bullet Journal Style): Or maybe you're a SUPERFAN of pen and paper. If you're the type who loves a structured notebook setup, you can create a bullet journal format with tables, charts, and checklists. This can be great for people who like tracking things in a visual, hand-written way.

The key is choosing the setup that feels most natural to you — because the best trade journal is the one you actually use.

How One Small Habit Made Me a More Confident (and Profitable) Investor

At the end of the day, investing isn't just about picking stocks — it's about making smart, consistent decisions. And that's exactly what a trade journal helps you do. By tracking your trades, you'll...

- Develop a clearer investing strategy

- Learn from your own decisions instead of blindly following others

- Stay calm and disciplined when the market gets wild

I'm honestly shocked more people don't do this. Instead, they buy stocks on a whim, panic when things go south, and never stop to figure out what's working and what's not.

But you? You'll be different.

Because you'll have a record of your own investing journey. You'll see your mistakes before they become habits. You'll learn faster.

And one day, you'll look back at that first trade journal entry and realize...

You're not just guessing anymore. You actually know what you're doing.

Professional Insights to Make the Most of Your Money

Zacks' free Money Sense newsletter gives you actionable tips to help you save money, slash taxes and build a lasting legacy. From must-see investment ideas to practical budgeting strategies, Money Sense can help you grow your wealth intelligently – no matter where you’re starting from.

Subscribe today and start achieving your next financial goal! It’s absolutely free to sign up.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.