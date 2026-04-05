Most Investors Build Their Portfolio Backwards. Here's the Right Order.

Key Points

A well-constructed portfolio shouldn't just consist of the stocks or funds that have performed well in the past.

It should start with a foundational position in a total U.S. stock market fund and then add additional positions.

A strong portfolio could include a mix of U.S. stocks, international stocks, dividend stocks, and bonds.

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A lot of people build their portfolios without a real structure or strategy in mind. They often buy what feels right in the moment, usually because it's performing pretty well. What that usually creates is a collection of stocks and funds, not a portfolio that's built to function as a singular unit.

Portfolio construction should have an order to it. Generally speaking, you start with a core position or two meant to serve as the tentpole. That could be something like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) or the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI). Ideally, you wouldn't touch this and instead let the long-term power of compounding do the work for you.

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From there, you can start building around the edges. Add some dividend stocks, an international fund, or maybe some bonds or gold. This is where you can tilt the portfolio in a particular direction or simply diversify beyond U.S. large-cap stocks. It's the idea that investors should build the foundation first and layer around it, not the other way around.

Let's take a look at how that can look in practice. We start with one of these Vanguard ETFs and then add around the edges to build a complete and well-thought-out portfolio.

Top portfolio-building tips

Use an S&P 500 or total U.S. stock market ETF to work as the foundation for a long-term portfolio.

or total U.S. stock market ETF to work as the foundation for a long-term portfolio. Add an international equity fund that targets both developed and emerging markets, reducing overreliance on U.S. stocks.

A fund targeting dividend stocks adds quality, durability, and a predictable income stream to complement a growth focus.

Bonds can be added to the mix to add some stability or income generation.

Establish the core of your portfolio first. Then optimize around it.

Core: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF includes virtually the entire U.S. equity universe of around 3,500 different U.S. stocks. It's got large caps and small caps, value and growth, tech and energy, new and old. It's one of the broadest and best foundational pieces you can use for your portfolio.

A lot of people will want to use an S&P 500 fund for this purpose. I don't mind that, but I do think a total U.S. stock market ETF works better. Including mid caps and small caps provides additional upside potential, balances out some tech-heavy concentration, and helps capture different market and economic cycles.

In short:

This ETF captures the long-term return of the entire U.S. economy, not just one piece of it.

Its expense ratio of 0.03% is among the lowest you'll find anywhere.

Underperformance in one area of the market can be offset by outperformance in others.

International: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

With your core in place, adding international stocks gives you exposure to the global economy. The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) does for overseas developed and emerging market stocks what the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF does for the United States.

A lot of investors have avoided investing internationally for years due to poor relative performance. 2025 and 2026, however, have marked a complete reversal, and international stocks have done very well. It's a good reminder that stock performance goes in cycles. Having exposure to all of it helps smooth out the ride.

Dividends: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) targets companies that have paid and increased their annual dividend for at least 10 consecutive years. In most cases, dividend growers have proven business models, durable earnings, healthy balance sheets, and usually some type of competitive advantage.

The fund's 1.6% dividend yield probably won't get many people excited. But it's less about yield and more about quality. This can help give a portfolio a slight defensive lean without sacrificing long-term growth altogether.

Bonds: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

You might consider adding bonds if you want to reduce overall portfolio risk and/or improve income generation. They're not so much used for return enhancement as they are for volatility reduction.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: BND) covers almost the entire fixed income space, including U.S. Treasuries, investment-grade corporate bonds, and mortgage-backed securities. As retirement approaches, bonds can be useful in helping to protect the wealth you've already built.

The total portfolio

Metric VTI VIG VXUS BND Asset class U.S. equity U.S. equity Int'l equity U.S. bonds Holdings ~3,500 ~340 ~8,700 ~11,700 Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 0.05% 0.03% Objective Broad market Dividend growth Global diversification Stability & income Best use Core holding Quality tilt Int'l exposure Risk reduction

There's no single right answer to what your personal portfolio allocation should be. That comes down to your objective, risk tolerance, and time frame. But starting with a total U.S. stock market ETF as your core and adding dividend payers, international stocks, and bonds around the edges will create a strong long-term portfolio that's built to last.

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David Dierking has positions in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.