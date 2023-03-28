Most Interesting New ETFs of Q1 2023

Continued market turbulence has impacted ETF inflows and launches in 2023. About 80 new ETFs have been introduced this year so far, while closures continue to rise. In this video, we highlight some of the most unique and interesting ETFs that made their debut in the first quarter.

Subversive Capital in partnership with Unusual Whales launched two ETFs that allow investors to trade like members of Congress. Reports show members of Congress outperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2021 and 2022, and many believe that lawmakers have more information than the rest of us.

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic ETF NANC and Republican ETF KRUZ are actively managed and come with an expense ratio of 0.75% each. Microsoft MSFT and AAPL AAPL are the top holdings in NANC while energy companies get top spots in KRUZ.

Tuttle Capital Management introduced two new ETFs that let investors bet on and against CNBC personality Jim Cramer. Both ETFs will be actively managed and charge an expense ratio of 1.2% each.

The Long Cramer Tracker ETF LJIM seeks to replicate the performance of investments recommended by Cramer. Meta Platforms META and AMD AMD are among the top holdings.

The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF SJIM holds short positions in his stock picks like NVIDIA NVDA and Tesla TSLA. It also invests in securities he recommends against.

Roundhill Investments launched an ETF that provides concentrated exposure to the six largest US banks, using swaps as well as equities. According to the provider, individuals and institutions alike are migrating banking relationships to biggest banks that are deemed too big to fail, in the wake of banking crisis. The BIG Bank ETF BIGB has expense ratio of 0.75%.

Horizon Kinetics launched an ETF that employs a dual mandate of holding companies that produce carbon-based energy as well as those developing technologies that can alleviate the negative environmental impacts of hydrocarbons. The Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF NVIR has an expense ratio of 0.85%.

